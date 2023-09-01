Eleven people arrested, meth, cars, firearms seized in Wellington police sting

Wellington police have charged 11 people for their roles in a syndicate allegedly responsible for supplying methamphetamine.

Eight men and three women aged between 18 and 53 years old have been arrested and will appear in court on charges including possession for supply and offering of class A, B and C controlled drugs, unlawful possession of firearms, perverting the course of justice, money laundering and aggravated burglary.

The charges were laid after 24 search warrants were carried out at properties in Wellington, Porirua and Palmerston North in the past two days.

NZ Police/Supplied Eighteen cars, 4 Harley Davidson motorcycles, a jet-ski and a boatshed were seized.

Five firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, gamma butyrolactone and cannabis were found, along with $250,000 cash.

Eighteen cars, 4 Harley Davidson motorcycles, a jet-ski and a boatshed were also taken.

The sting was called Operation Audi, an investigation into a Mongrel Mob Kartel chapter whose drug syndicate is responsible for supplying methamphetamine across the Wellington region.