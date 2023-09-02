Ariki Rigby homicide: Plea for information almost a year after Hawke's Bay teen's death

Almost a year after the death of “bright-eyed” 18-year-old Ariki Rigby under suspicious circumstances, those responsible are yet to be identified.

Police are appealing for information that will lead to the identification of those behind the killing of Hawke’s Bay teenager Ariki Rigby, almost a year after her death.

Rigby’s body was found in a burnt out car on a rural, no-exit road on the outskirts of Havelock North on 5 September 2022.

The mid-’90s dark grey Toyota Corona was first spotted two days prior, however, the 18-year-old’s body was mistaken for that of a sheep.

Rigby was formally identified and a homicide investigation was launched. Almost a year on, police are yet to make any arrests.

In a statement on Saturday, Rigby’s whānau said they were still mourning their loss.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said the police focus was on holding those responsible for Rigby’s death to account, to provide her whānau with answers.

John Cowpland/Stuff Hundreds of people attended Rigby’s tangihanga.

“We believe people in the community know what happened to Ariki, but loyalties are preventing them from speaking – please do the right thing and come forward.”

He urged those with “genuine information” that may assist police to get in contact.

Rigby’s whānau said there was misinformation circulating online regarding her death and asked people to consider the impact it might have on the investigation outcome.

“We want to get on with trying to find those responsible.”

De Lange added: “We would ask people to exercise caution when discussing the case and reading or sharing information online about the case.”

Stuff Mike Ngahuka, the cousin of Napier teen Ariki Rigby who was found in a burnt-out car in Havelock North, speaks on behalf of the whānau.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220905/1265. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Mike Ngahuka previously described Rigby – his cousin – as a beautiful, energetic, bright-eyed girl who lived life “full throttle”.

“She was a beautiful young girl... she was such a free spirit.”

“She lived life to the max and just gave everything 100%.”

He described Rigby’s death as a tragedy.

“I don’t know how the people who were part of this can live with themselves.”

“If you know anything, please come forward and help our whānau.”