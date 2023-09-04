Possible serial arsonist on the loose as police respond to five store fires in Huntly

The fires were lit at the rear of buildings in the CBD in Huntly

A possible serial arsonist is on the loose as police hunt for information following five fires that were lit behind businesses in Huntly.

According to the Waikato police, four stores in the CBD area of Huntly sustained fire damage on Saturday night as a result of fires that were set at the rear of the buildings in a similar way.

A fifth property was also damaged on Sunday afternoon, with a fire set in a similar way.

Police are calling the incidents a spate of fires and are looking for information from the community on the incidents.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen people in the area of the Venna Fry Lane, Huntly around 8pm and 10pm on Saturday, and/or between 2pm and 5pm on Sunday,” they said.

Information can be given to police by calling 105, quoting file number 230903/5506.

More to come