Man killed in South Otago workplace incident named

Mark Hardie Bennett’s death has been referred to the Coroner and WorkSafe is investigating.

The man killed in a workplace incident in South Otago has been named.

Emergency services were called to Barnego Rd, in the south Otago town of Balclutha, on Tuesday about 4.25pm,

Mark Hardie Bennett died at the scene.

The husband, father and step-father was named in a death notice in the Southland Times, which said he was ‘’tragically, as the result of an accident’’.

