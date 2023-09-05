Auckland woman who killed lawyer Telise Martin sentenced to community work

Telise Martin was described as “one of the brightest stars in the law profession for her generation”.

A 62-year-old woman has been sentenced to community work after her careless driving caused the death of young Auckland lawyer Telise Martin.

Martin, 31, died on April 18 after being hit by a vehicle on Corinthian Drive, Albany, on her way into the North Shore District Court.

The driver, who has name suppression, was sentenced to 168 hours of community work and ordered to pay $2000 to the Martin family last Friday, the NZ Herald reported.

The driver was not speeding, had no prior convictions and “very few” demerit points on her licence over the course of her life. She was given discounts on her sentence for her early guilty plea and her remorse, it was reported.

Martin was described by her Martelli McKegg colleagues as “one of the brightest stars in the law profession for her generation”.

Bevan Read/Stuff The woman, who has name suppression, was sentenced at North Shore District Court.

In a letter on the law firm’s website, Jacque Lethbridge said Martin, who hailed from the Far North settlement of Mangōnui, had an enthusiasm for life which “spilled over into her practice as a lawyer”.

“Telise was full of heart and courage and greatly admired by all of her colleagues for the passion and skill she brought to the litigation she undertook.”

Martin practised in law for eight years, specialising in trust, estate and relationship property law, and “had every hallmark of a leader”.

“More importantly, Telise was a great person - the light shone out of her with great radiance and touched everyone she came across. Her rays of sunshine will be greatly missed by us all,” Lethbridge said.