Man sobs as he's jailed for historic sexual abuse of young children

Corey Aldridge has been sentenced to three years and four months in jail for sexual offending against three children.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

A Palmerston North man has been jailed for historic sexual offending against three young children.

Corey Aldridge, who is now 50, was just a child himself when he raped a 4-year-old girl in 1986.

A year later at the age of 13 or 14, and on the girl’s first day of school, he took her into a bedroom at his home and sexually assaulted her.

She cried both times but he “persisted”.

Aldridge's “serious” offending was laid bare in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday as he was handed a sentence of three years and four months’ imprisonment on charges of unlawful sexual connection, rape and indecent acts.

Judge Jonathan Krebs said Aldridge's offending began when he was around 12 and lasted until the early 90s when he was 17.

The second victim was the little girl’s brother, and he was just 3 or 4 when Aldridge took him to a bathroom and forced him to perform an indecent act before raping him.

The child was also made to perform an indecent act a second time about two years later.

His third victim was 11 when Aldridge took him to a caravan. He showed the child pornography and raped him.

In front of a packed public gallery, his first victim, now a mother herself, said she could only dream of what it would have felt like to have the “genuine innocence ... every child deserves”.

Through tears, she looked at Aldridge and told him the impact his offending had on her life.

She said her brother had blamed her for what happened to him, and she felt guilty for not protecting him.

She developed “confusing” sexual feelings at a young age and did anything she could to leave home.

“For years it was all I could think about.”

She “ran away at the first chance” and entered into a physically and mentally abusive relationship. She had two children and one died from cot death.

She was an overprotective mother and her daughter now struggled day to day.

“I wish you never hurt me, so I could’ve let my daughter live a normal life.”

Her brother also read his victim impact statement aloud to the packed courtroom.

Addressing Aldridge directly, he asked him to stand up and said: “I forgive you Corey.”

He told the court he was sexually active “way before my time” and suffered behavioural issues.

He said he was “humiliated, bullied and picked on” as a child and labelled the “biggest disappointment” by his family.

He had been sent to health camps and was “isolated” from loved ones. He struggled with alcoholism and was estranged from his sister and mother.

“The day Corey touched me was the day I lost my childhood.”

He said the abuse had a “snowball effect” and he was now missing his own childrens’ milestones and had a warped sense of reality.

“I was never loved in the way I could’ve been loved.”

He said Aldridge had “taken advantage of a little boy” who had no pride in himself or his achievements.

“I was f...... terrified of you.”

Aldridge sobbed as he listened.

His third victim was not in court, but a statement was read on behalf of his mother.

She said her son had been taken advantage of “at such a tender age”. He was once a “nice boy” who was “idolised” by his family, but now he was an adult who struggled with substance abuse.

He had criminal convictions, had been homeless and the family had “fallen apart”.

She often thought about what type of man her son would have been if “you hadn’t done this to him”.

“I lost my son and I blame you.

“You have ruined me, you have ruined [my son] and that’s my last words to you.”

Aldridge was due to face trial in July but pleaded guilty to five charges prior to its commencement.

He was visibly upset throughout Monday’s proceedings, and his lawyer Kila Pedder said his client was still “coming to terms” with his offending.

Krebs said Aldridge was now a father, grandfather and husband – something he wasn’t at the time the abuse occurred.

He also noted it “abruptly” stopped when he was 17 after he adopted a “pro-social” lifestyle.

Krebs referred to pre-sentence reports that stated sexual behaviour was modelled to Aldridge from a young age, which he said was “deeply concerning”.

The reports also stated Aldridge had a “difficult” early life and his relationship with his parents was “distant and detached”.

