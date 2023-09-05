Donor to Billy Te Kahika says complaint not motivated by anger

Billy Te Kahika is accused of taking political donations and failing to record them in his electoral returns.

A man who made two cash donations to William “Billy” Te Kahika has denied his complaint to authorities was motivated by anger.

William “Billy” Te Kahika, the former co-leader of the Advance New Zealand political party, is on trial at the Auckland District Court where he has denied two charges of obtaining by deception, four of filing a false return and two of failing to retain electoral finance records.

Michael Kelly organised a political fundraising event for the New Zealand Public Party in July 2020 and says he handed Te Kahika an envelope with $10,000 cash in it.

The following month he gave Te Kahika a second envelope with $5000 in cash.

Kelly has told the court he believed the money would be used for billboards but following the election he noticed Te Kahika had not disclosed the donations in his electoral return.

“I wasn’t prepared to fund his private life,” Kelly said.

But under cross-examination from Te Kahika’s lawyer, Paul Borich KC, Kelly confirmed he was made party chairman of Advance New Zealand, following Te Kahika joining forces with former National Party MP Jami-Lee Ross.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jami-Lee Ross arriving at the High Court at Auckland.

“I was like a figure-head position... You can tell I’m not bright. I’m just an average person. I wasn’t politically au fait. I’m a working class person.”

Borich then asked: “You’re trying to play yourself down to this jury about being a whole lot dumber than you actually are.”

Kelly denied that was the case.

Borich then asked about Kelly’s motivations. Kelly confirmed the cash got him a “seat at the table” but said he was not trying to get influence over Te Kahika.

He confirmed Te Kahika was the party’s hope to win a seat at the election, and he was “disappointed” when Te Kahika walked away from politics.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Defence lawyer Paul Borich QC

Borich then asked him to look at an email he sent to Te Kahika at the time, saying he was disappointed Te Kahika hadn’t consulted the party and that Te Kahika had not sought his advice.

But Kelly denied he was angry: “I don’t want to get even with people.”

Borich then turned to a series of memes Kelly had posted on social media, depicting Te Kahika walking away from the party, carrying a briefcase with “facebook live ideas” written on it.

“It was a bit childish. It was to ridicule him. I thought he had made a mistake,” Kelly said, confirming they were designed to embarrass and “take the mickey” out of Te Kahika.

The trial, before Judge Kathryn Davenport and a jury is due to conclude by the end of the week.