Large fallen tree blocks busy Dunedin road - remain closed overnight

A large tree has fallen across a Dunedin road, an hour before locals schools were due to finish.

Emergency services were called to Māori Rd after reports a tree had fallen across both lanes on Tuesday, about 2pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a crew was at the scene to prevent road users from accessing the area, as they awaited the arrival of council contractors.

A Dunedin City Council spokesperson said Māori Rd would remain closed overnight, with contractors set to clear the road on Wednesday.

‘’We will be investigating the cause.’’

Māori Rd was named after the Taranaki prisoners who carved out a route between two city hill suburbs.

The winding road cuts through part of the city’s town belts, one of three Victorian town belts left in the world.