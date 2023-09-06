Man admits stabbing another man to death in Auckland's Ōtāhuhu

Police were called to Jane Cowie Ave in Ōtāhuhu after the incident.

A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a man was found with critical injuries in Auckland’s Ōtāhuhu in August 2022.

Joshua Timoti​ appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where he admitted stabbing 26-year-old Jonty Douglas​ with a knife and causing his death.

Timoti further pleaded guilty to injuring another man two days prior.

Justice Mathew Downs convicted Timoti remanding him in custody to appear for sentencing later this year.