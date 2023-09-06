Police searching new areas for body of missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao

Yanfei Bao, 44, is presumed dead. Police are still searching for her body.

The search for missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao has moved to three new areas in Canterbury.

In a statement, police said the new areas included:

Waterholes Rd and Robinsons Rd, Rolleston

Spalling Road and Te Kuru Wetland, Halswell

Haul Road, McLeans Island

“Staff will not be searching the Greenpark area today but future activity is being considered in that area,” they said.

Bao, 44, was last seen on Trevor St in Hornby, Christchurch, on July 19, where she was meeting a prospective client.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Tingjun Cao, 52, is accused of murdering Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Chinese national Tingjun Cao, who has only been in New Zealand since March, was arrested at Christchurch Airport on July 22 and charged with kidnapping.

A charge of murder was added on August 15.

Cao, 52, has pleaded not guilty on both charges, and is being held in custody. A case review hearing has been scheduled for November 10, and a tentative trial date of October 21, 2024, has been set.

Anyone with information that could help the police investigation should call 105, or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 230720/5911.