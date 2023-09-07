'The street was full of money' when a Te Kūiti bank was robbed

The father of the three missing Marokopa children, Tom Phillips, was on Monday charged with the robbery of a bank in Te Kūiti. The following article was first published by the Waikato Times in May, and looks at what happened that day with first-hand witness accounts.

The pair leaving the bank seemed to be in a hurry, and one of them was dropping cash from his back pocket in his haste. So a kind-hearted local, on her way to the neighbouring SuperValue, stopped to pick it up and hand it back.

The girl – the passerby thinks it was a girl, it looked like a girl’s figure she said – snatched it from her and that’s when she saw what she said looked like a concealed gun, maybe a pistol.

The black-clad duo were in a hurry because they had allegedly just held up the Te Kūiti ANZ bank.

Now the good samaritan saw the man had a gun as well, she thought. She froze as the pair made an escape, running along Rora St to a car park where they had left their getaway vehicle, a farmbike.

As they ran, the guy was shedding money from his back pocket, she says. “The street was full of money.”

The cash strewn around was a mix of notes, $100, $50, $20 and $5. Oddly, $10 notes were not among the loot. “No $10. I saw the money with my own eyes.”

She says when she heard shots ring out, shops started shutting their doors, and she saw some people running away. She stood still, thinking if she started running they might fire at her.

Supplied The pair allegedly involved in the bank robbery flee the scene on a bike.

If the armed robbers hadn’t had their faces covered, she may have been able to identify them. She had been that close.

It’s not the first bank robbery in Te Kūiti, says Sergeant Craig Lindstrom. In 30 years he’s seen a lot happen in the area. More recently, that includes several crime spikes he says have been resolved over the past 18 months. “But you’re talking about a small group.”

Lindstrom says Te Kūiti is a great little community. “There are some great, great people here. We do have periodic little issues [like] any small, rural town, and we have the same sort of underlying factors around the socioeconomics, the drug use and probably alcohol abuse, for want of a better word. We're no different from any other little town. But the people here are very good. They are community centric.”

Kelly Hodel/Waikato Times The ANZ Bank a week after the robbery.

As the alleged robbers fled the scene on May 16, a bystander who did not want to be named came across them in a carpark just up the street, where they had left their farmbike.

One of the two was picking up money that had scattered, and the pursuer says he grabbed him, not knowing if there had been a weapon. But the other brandished her gun, and he fled.

Reflecting back on the flurry now, he’s unsure how many shots were fired. But he wasn’t done. He jumped in his nearby car, thinking he might stop them. The girl pointed her gun at him again, so he backed off and then tried to follow them in his car, saying if he could scare them off they wouldn’t be back.

They finally gave him the slip before fleeing the town heading north.