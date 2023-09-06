Disgraced real estate agent Aaron Drever wants to live 'simple life' as he's granted parole

The fall from grace of Aaron Drever, once a successful real estate agent, reached its nadir when he was sentenced to two years and two months' imprisonment for obtaining by deception, forgery and dishonestly using a document.

Convicted fraudster Aaron Drever, who once boasted of a seven-figure income as a successful real estate agent, says he intends to live the simple life when he leaves prison.

Drever appeared before the Parole Board on Wednesday, who granted him parole from October 4. He told the board he intends to become a chef when he’s released from Ngawha prison in Northland.

He was convicted in August 2022 of defrauding a speedway promoter and a bowling club to the tune of around $600,000 and sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment.

Drever, once known as the “voice of speedway” for his commentary work and was a prominent West Auckland realtor, lost his real estate licence after receiving a record amount of censures. He was then bankrupted after a supermarket venture failed.

His criminal offending came when he presented forged invoices to a speedway promoter, and negotiated the sale of a green at Avondale Bowling Club to a company he’d set up in his aunt’s name, then re-sold the same day to a property investor.

David White/Stuff Aaron Drever will be released on parole on October 4. (File pic)

The Parole Board heard Drever had been assessed as a low risk of re-offending, which meant he fell below the classification to undertake rehabilitative courses.

Instead, he had obtained cooking qualifications and worked in the prison kitchens - where he was assaulted by a fellow prisoner wielding a metal pot hook last November, and rushed to Whangārei hospital. He said he didn’t feel safe in prison.

Drever had done a series of sessions with a psychologist before being sent to prison and was ordered by the board to complete that course.

Asked by board convener Kathryn Snook, who accepted a report that Drever was a low risk of similar re-offending, what he had learned of his crimes, Drever said: “It was fuelled by greed and self-entitlement, and failing to understand the consequences of doing something I shouldn’t have done. My moral compass went off track and led me to where I am today.”

Drever said he had lived a “turbulent” life since the age of 9, now wanted the “stability of the simple life” and his priorities had been changed while inside. He said prison had “been a very scary baptism of fire, it’s not a nice place. I don’t want to come back… I’m prepared to put the hard work in.”

He said he was coming out of prison a different man to the one who went in.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Aaron Carl Drever was sentenced in 2022.

Prison staff said Drever had been well-behaved and engaged well with his safety plan.

Drever’s lawyer, Hannah Kim, said her client’s safety concerns were genuine, and she understood his attacker remained at the same prison. She said Drever had made significant progress and the media attention that he attracted would offer “added oversight” to ensure he didn’t pose undue risk to the public.

Drever must attend a reintegration meeting, complete a psychological course and not hold any financial roles. He must also appear before the board in April 2024 to give an update on the course and his employment.

Prison staff shook his hand as he left the meeting and Drever, smiling, said: “Back to the kitchens.’’

He does face another set of active charges around running a business while bankrupt, relating to his girlfriend’s chain of chip shops. Drever indicated he would fight those, telling the board they were “defendable”.