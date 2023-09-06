Taxidermy kiwi stolen from Auckland primary school, students 'devastated'

It was the only thing that was taken from May Road School.

An Auckland primary school's beloved taxidermy kiwi has been stolen, with thieves leaving a "sea of glass" through the office.

The TV was left untouched in the early morning theft at May Road School on Monday, but a glass cabinet that held the school's taonga had been smashed.

“There was glass just everywhere. The kiwi was gone,” Principal Lynda Stuart said.

The taxidermy kiwi had been at the school for decades - since at least 1981, she added.

It had been gifted by a parent, Frances Ghio, whose children were enrolled in the school.

May Road School/Stuff The taxidermy kiwi has been with May Road School for decades, principal Lynda Stuart said.

CCTV footage shows a person with a hat and a large bag looking into the reception office around 5am on Monday. The person then breaks into the building, off camera, and is seen running through the office - bag in tow.

Stuart said the Kiwi was a “special taonga” for her students.

“It’s sad. People are pretty devastated. It’s like when you have a burglary in your house. You feel violated.”

She said it was “very wild” to find the kiwi stolen.

The school has now made a plea to the public to help get the taxidermy kiwi back to its home.

“Our kiwi is very rare and needs to be returned safely home to our reception. Our children have been very proud to learn about this icon.

In a post to Facebook, the school asked anyone with information to contact them.

Police have been contacted for comment.