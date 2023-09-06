Women steal upwards of $40,000 worth of groceries from Auckland supermarkets

Two young women have allegedly stolen upwards of $40,000 worth of groceries, in a spate of supermarket thefts that span just two months.

The 22-year-old and 26-year-old are facing 29 charges of theft after targetting Auckland supermarkets.

The pair were caught after police noticed a car driving with smashed rear windscreen – and recognised the girls as the offenders wanted for numerous shoplifting incidents.

After the National Retail Investigation Support Unit linked the alleged offending across numerous Auckland supermarkets, a team consisting of recently-graduated police and training officers made the arrest.

“The arrests were a result of a great coordinated response from our frontline staff and investigators, holding these high-volume offenders to account and preventing further victimisation,” says District Training and Professional Development Manager, Senior Sergeant Guy Baldwin.

The women will appear in Auckland District Court later in September.

