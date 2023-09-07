Billy Te Kahika says envelopes of cash for whanau - not a donation

Billy Te Kahika is on trial accused of obtaining by deception and failing to file accurate candidate expense forms to the Electoral Commission

Failed politician Billy Te Kahika has told a court that a man gave him $10,000 in cash and later a further $8000, telling him “this is for you and your whanau”.

Giving evidence in his own defence, Te Kahika has told the Auckland District Court that he, his wife and three children were living off his savings as he campaigned to win the Te Tai Tokerau seat.

The Crown says the money was actually donated by Michael Kelly for party billboards but Te Kahika spent the money on himself and then failed to file accurate returns to the Electoral Commission.

Te Kahika, the former co-leader of the Advance New Zealand political party, has denied two charges of obtaining by deception, two of filing a false candidate donations return and two of failing to keep records.

On Thursday Te Kahika said he met Kelly for the first time at a fundraising event for his party with Jami-Lee Ross.

“He gave it to me ‘rushily’, like he didn’t want anyone to see it... I was completely surprised. I was taken aback... [He said]: ‘This is for you and your whanau’. I thought how awesome and unusual that a pakeha man had used that term to me.”

He said later in the toilets he looked in the envelope and found $100 notes, sealed in gladwrap.

“This was a god-send.”

Te Kahika said he didn’t bank the money but rather, spent it on everyday items like groceries and clothes for his children.

The following month he and his family arranged to visit Kelly and his partner at their flat for lunch. He said part of the reason was because he and his family lived in rural northland and Kelly’s partner could support his wife.

“We were going through the mill, in terms of public harassment.”

PHIL JOHNSON/Stuff William "Billy" Te Kahika says he never wanted to be a politician

During the lunch, Te Kahika said Kelly drew him aside and handed him a second envelope that he later found out to have contained $8000.

“He said: ‘This is for you and your family. Let me know if you need anything more’. It was just done quietly again.”

Later in the car, Te Kahika inspected the money and told his wife: “He’s done it again for us”.

He became emotional when his lawyer, Paul Borich KC, asked him to read an email he sent Kelly the following day. “Thank you, my brother, very much for everything. What a lovely afternoon with you guys...”

Te Kahika said he later asked lawyer Graeme Edgeler about receiving the money and acted on the legal advice. He did not say what that advice was.

Te Kahika said shortly after the election he decided to leave politics and walked away from the party.

"I never ever wanted to be a politician, I don’t like them, yet I’d been put in this position by thousands of people.”

He said failing to win the seat was a “sign” and he returned to being a pastor.

“I think people understood, they’d seen what I’d gone through, the mainstream media, how I’d been characterised as a woman-beating liar.”

But Te Kahika said the board did not understand his position, particularly Kelly. He said Kelly responded by positing hurtful memes online.

“It turned all the people in the party network who were my ardent supporters, into my most ardent trolls.”

Te Kahika said he was subjected to online abuse: “I betrayed people, I wasted the investment, I’m a conman and just let everyone down”.

And then there was his electoral return, a form he had to fill out to show what he had spent on political advertising.

He said he had struggled with the form and made mistakes but received little help from the Electoral Commission.

Lynn Grieveson/Newsroom Billy Te Kahika, outside Parliament, in happier times.

Earlier Judge Kathryn Davenport dismissed two other charges of filing false candidate donation returns. She then addressed the jurors.

“You’ve told me through the court clerk that you are concerned some of the members of the public are making you feel uncomfortable.”

She then addressed the gallery and spoke of the importance of open justice and trials being heard in an open court.

But Judge Davenport said there were rules. One of them was that they were not to make jurors feel uncomfortable.

“I ask you not to roll your eyes at that. Keep your faces completely expressionless and don’t attempt to steer or eyeball anybody. You might not agree with the premise of the prosecution...”

She said that was their right, but they also had responsibilities.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Defence lawyer Paul Borich QC

“Allow the jury who have given up their time to do their job in the most comfortable way possible.”

Opening the case for the defence, Paul Borich KC reinforced Judge Davenport’s directions.

”Mr Te Kahika can’t control who comes and who doesn’t come to court. It’s unfortunate that this has occurred.”

He told the jurors that as well as hearing from Te Kahika himself, they will hear evidence from Te Kahika’s wife, a friend, and lawyer Graeme Edgeler.

The trial continues.