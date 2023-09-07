Billy Te Kahika says envelopes of cash for whānau - not a donation

Billy Te Kahika is on trial accused of obtaining by deception and failing to file accurate candidate expense forms to the Electoral Commission

Failed politician Billy Te Kahika has told a court that a man gave him $10,000 in cash and later a further $8000, telling him “this is for you and your whānau”.

Giving evidence in his own defence, Te Kahika has told the Auckland District Court that he, his wife and three children were living off his savings as he campaigned to win the Te Tai Tokerau seat.

The Crown says the money was actually donated by Michael Kelly for party billboards but Te Kahika spent the money on himself and then failed to file accurate returns to the Electoral Commission.

Te Kahika, the former co-leader of the Advance New Zealand political party, has denied two charges of obtaining by deception, two of filing a false candidate donations return and two of failing to keep records.

On Thursday Te Kahika said he met Kelly for the first time at a fundraising event for his party with Jami-Lee Ross.

“He gave it to me ‘rushily’, like he didn’t want anyone to see it... I was completely surprised. I was taken aback... [He said]: ‘This is for you and your whānau’. I thought how awesome and unusual that a pākēha man had used that term to me.”

He said later in the toilets he looked in the envelope and found $100 notes, sealed in gladwrap.

“This was a god-send.”

Te Kahika said he didn’t bank the money but rather, spent it on everyday items like groceries and clothes for his children.

The following month he and his family arranged to visit Kelly and his partner at their flat for lunch. He said part of the reason was because he and his family lived in rural Northland and Kelly’s partner could support his wife.

“We were going through the mill, in terms of public harassment.”

PHIL JOHNSON/Stuff William "Billy" Te Kahika says he never wanted to be a politician

During the lunch, Te Kahika said Kelly drew him aside and handed him a second envelope that he later found out to have contained $8000.

“He said: ‘This is for you and your family. Let me know if you need anything more’. It was just done quietly again.

“I absolutely knew it to be a gift – I would’ve declared it otherwise.”

Later in the car, Te Kahika inspected the money and told his wife: “He’s done it again for us”.

He became emotional when his lawyer, Paul Borich KC, asked him to read an email he sent Kelly the following day. “Thank you, my brother, very much for everything. What a lovely afternoon with you guys...”

Te Kahika said he later asked lawyer Graeme Edgeler about receiving the money and acted on the legal advice. He did not say what that advice was.

Under cross-examination, the Crown Prosecutor Joanne Lee asked Te Kahika if it was fair to say he had been in a “precarious position” financially.

Te Kahika disagreed and said it was “not precarious enough for him to be dishonest”.

”You must have had some money,” Lee asked, “as you were staying at the Grand Hotel in Auckland – that’s quite expensive”.

Te Kahika said it “wasn’t expensive” and had cost $280 per night for a family room.

Lee also asked Te Kahika about a Facebook video he posted in which he criticised Kelly. The video, played to the court, shows Te Kahika claiming Kelly gave him the money, saying “Jami-Lee is on a couple of hundred thousand a year, you’re on nothing, this is some money to help you.”

Te Kahika confirmed Kelly had not said that at the time.

“You fly from the hip and say things that aren’t always accurate ... my tongue got away from me.” And later: “I absolutely agree that is incorrect and I shouldn’t have said it like that.”

Lee put it to Te Kahika that he didn’t file accurate returns to the Electoral Commission was because he didn’t have the supporting documents.

Te Kahika denied this and stated that he did.

Te Kahika said shortly after the election he decided to leave politics and walked away from the party.

"I never ever wanted to be a politician, I don’t like them, yet I’d been put in this position by thousands of people.”

He said failing to win the seat was a “sign” and he returned to being a pastor.

“I think people understood, they’d seen what I’d gone through, the mainstream media, how I’d been characterised as a woman-beating liar.”

But Te Kahika said the board did not understand his position, particularly Kelly. He said Kelly responded by positing hurtful memes online.

“It turned all the people in the party network who were my ardent supporters, into my most ardent trolls.”

Te Kahika said he was subjected to online abuse: “I betrayed people, I wasted the investment, I’m a conman and just let everyone down”.

And then there was his electoral return, a form he had to fill out to show what he had spent on political advertising.

Lynn Grieveson/Newsroom Billy Te Kahika, outside Parliament, in happier times.

He said he had struggled with the form and made mistakes but received little help from the Electoral Commission.

“I couldn't understand the information that was sent to me and I had no one to help me. I wish I did, I wouldn't be sitting here today,” he told the court.

The Court has also heard from Te Kahika’s wife, Corrin. She confirmed she did not see the money change hands on wither occasion. She said her husband told her the money was for their family but did not speak to the Kelly’s directly about it.

Earlier Judge Kathryn Davenport dismissed two other charges of filing false candidate donation returns. She then addressed the jurors.

“You’ve told me through the court clerk that you are concerned some of the members of the public are making you feel uncomfortable.”

She then addressed the gallery and spoke of the importance of open justice and trials being heard in an open court.

But Judge Davenport said there were rules. One of them was that they were not to make jurors feel uncomfortable.

“I ask you not to roll your eyes at that. Keep your faces completely expressionless and don’t attempt to steer or eyeball anybody. You might not agree with the premise of the prosecution...”

She said that was their right, but they also had responsibilities.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Defence lawyer Paul Borich QC

“Allow the jury who have given up their time to do their job in the most comfortable way possible.”

Opening the case for the defence, Paul Borich KC reinforced Judge Davenport’s directions.

”Mr Te Kahika can’t control who comes and who doesn’t come to court. It’s unfortunate that this has occurred.”

He told the jurors that as well as hearing from Te Kahika himself, they will hear evidence from Te Kahika’s wife, a friend, and lawyer Graeme Edgeler.

The trial continues.