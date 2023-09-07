Judge tells Billy Te Kahika's supporters not to intimidate jurors

Billy Te Kahika is on trial accused of obtaining by deception and failing to file accurate candidate expense forms to the Electoral Commission

A judge has warned supporters of Billy Te Kahika not to intimidate jurors hearing the trial.

William “Billy” Te Kahika, the former co-leader of the Advance New Zealand political party, is on trial and has denied 2 charges of obtaining by deception, 2 of filing a false candidate donations return and two of failing to keep records.

The Crown says he took two donations, totalling $15,000 from a party donor who was later made party president.

He is then alleged to have failed to file accurate candidate returns following the election.

On Thursday Judge Kathryn Davenport dismissed two other charges of filing false candidate donation returns. She then addressed the jurors.

“You’ve told me through the court clerk that you are concerned some of the members of the public are making you feel uncomfortable.”

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Defence lawyer Paul Borich QC

She then addressed the gallery and spoke of the importance of open justice and trials being heard in an open court.

But Judge Davenport said there were rules. One of them was that they were not to make jurors feel uncomfortable.

“I ask you not to roll your eyes at that. Keep your faces completely expressionless and don’t attempt to steer or eyeball anybody. You might not agree with the premise of the prosecution...”

She said that was their right, but they also had responsibilities.

“Allow the jury who have given up their time to do their job in the most comfortable way possible.”

Opening the case for the defence, Paul Borich KC reinforced Judge Davenport’s directions.

”Mr Te Kahika can’t control who comes and who doesn’t come to court. It’s unfortunate that this has occurred.”

He told the jurors that as well as hearing from Te Kahika himself, they will hear evidence from Te Kahika’s wife, a friend, and lawyer Graeme Edgeler.