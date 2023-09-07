Bodybuilder willing to hurt controversial radio host years before attempted assassination

Harnek Singh hosts a show on Radio Virsa and has a YouTube channel.

Years before a controversial Sikh radio host and broadcaster narrowly dodged death, he was set to debate an American scholar when a young bodybuilder turned up with an axe willing to hurt him.

Harnek Singh​, also known as Nekki, views had caused controversy with orthodox members of the Sikh religion both here and abroad.

In 2020 Singh was critical of farmers in Punjab who were protesting laws passed by the Indian parliament.

It wasn’t long after this, when prosecutor Luke Radich says a man with name suppression came up with a plot to kill Harnek two days before Christmas in 2020.

“He was the architect and director of the plan, who got others to do the acts while he remained at a distance.”

Harnek was stabbed “within an inch of his life” after he parked his car after one of his broadcasts. He’d been followed by three cars full of men.

The man with name suppression who is accused of plotting the attack, Gurbinder Singh​, Jagraj Singh​ and Jobanpreet Singh​ are all jointly charged with attempted murder and are on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

Sukhpreet Singh​ is charged with being an accessory after the fact by helping conceal evidence. All five men have denied the charges against them.

On Thursday afternoon Avtar Singh, a former bodybuilder, told the court he used to be friends with the man with name suppression.

“He has a way around people, especially broken people,” Avtar said.

Avtar told the court he stopped associating with the man who he labelled a “thug” and “mafia” in 2018, but in the years prior anytime he spoke about Harnek “his demeanour would change”.

The man with name suppression told Avtar and others Harnek was an evil person and needed to be “shut down” for the good of the religion.

In 2015, a debate had been organised between Harnek and American Sikh scholar Gurpreet Singh.

Avtar went to Bunnings Warehouse and purchased and axe.

“I’m not proud of this moment, I hid it down my pants, and went to the temple with everyone else,” Avtar candidly told the court.

Upon arriving at the temple his friend Baljinder Singh took it off him.

Jobanpreet’s lawyer Peter Kaye suggested to Avtar he was being used as a hitman.

“He [defendant with name suppression] could have said things, I was really brainwashed. He could have used me to commit a crime, but I wouldn’t use the word hitman,” Avtar said.

Avtar said he purchased the axe to hurt Harnek or someone around him.

Dale Dufty, acting on behalf of the man with name suppression, submitted to Avtar he was an “angry young man” and it was “nonsense” to suggest he was being manipulated or brainwashed into buying an axe.

Avtar said it was the man’s actions and not his words directly.

“When you're angry you pick up weapons and you either threaten them or use them,” Dufty said.

Avtar said he does not have a record of using weapons or using violence towards anyone.

But later admitted using a small knife in self-defence on one occasion.

Earlier on Thursday, Avtar’s friend Baljinder told the court he’d been asked to kill Harnek, but declined.

Baljinder had been in a carpark when he was asked to hop in a car with the man with name suppression and turn off his phone.

The man with name suppression is alleged to have told Baljinder he wanted to “shut his (Harnek Singh’s) mouth” and he would provide everything including cars, motorbike and a silencer.

“I went home and lay on my bed...I was shocked,” Baljinder said.

Baljinder admitted he didn’t like Harnek Singh’s views and protested to get him removed from the radio, but didn’t do anything illegal.

On December 23, the evening Harnek Singh nearly died. Baljinder’s friend Jaspal Singh rang him.

“Job is done, he’s no longer going to be on the radio,” Jaspal told Baljinder.

Jaspal was the first man to admit attempting to murder Harnek Singh and has since been jailed for his involvement.

Under cross-examination by the man with name suppression’s lawyer, Dale Dufty, Baljinder told the court he didn’t initially tell police about these conversations because he was scared for his life and his family’s life.

“After when that happened, we held a protest against him (man with name suppression). I got a threaten(ing) call from India,” he said.

Dufty said that was rubbish and he was lying.

“He tried to kill me,” Baljinder said.

Dufty accused the man of trying to make the defendant look as bad as possible and line up his evidence with his friend Jaspal.

But Baljinder said he was telling the truth.

The trial before Justice Mark Woolford and a jury continues on Monday.