Man accused of plotting the assassination of radio host, asked friend to help, court hears

Harnek Singh hosts a show on Radio Virsa and has a YouTube channel.

A man was asked to help kill a well-known but controversial radio host and broadcaster in the Sikh community, but declined and claims he was also threatened.

Harnek Singh​, also known as Nekki, views had caused controversy with orthodox members of the Sikh religion both here and abroad.

In 2020 Singh was critical of farmers in Punjab who were protesting laws passed by the Indian parliament.

It wasn’t long after this, when prosecutor Luke Radich says a man with name suppression came up with a plot to kill Harnek Singh two days before Christmas in 2020.

“He was the architect and director of the plan, who got others to do the acts while he remained at a distance.”

Harnek Singh was stabbed “within an inch of his life” after he parked his car after one of his broadcasts. He’d been followed by three cars full of men.

The man with name suppression who is accused of plotting the attack, Gurbinder Singh​, Jagraj Singh​ and Jobanpreet Singh​ are all jointly charged with attempted murder and are on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Four of the men are charged with attempting to murder Harnek Singh. (Composite image)

Sukhpreet Singh​ is charged with being an accessory after the fact by helping conceal evidence.

All five men have denied the charges against them.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Baljinder Singh, who was a friend of the man who allegedly planned the killing told the court he’d been asked to kill Harnek Singh.

Baljinder had been in a carpark when he was asked to hop in a car with the man and turn off his phone.

“He wants me to kill him. But once I picked up what he said. I said no.”

The man with name suppression is alleged to have told Baljinder he wanted to “shut his (Harnek Singh’s) mouth” and he would provide everything including cars, motorbike and a silencer.

“I went home and lay on my bed...I was shocked,” Baljinder said.

Baljinder admitted he didn’t like Harnek Singh’s views and protested to get him removed from the radio, but didn’t do anything illegal.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jaspal Singh is in jail after admitting his part in the attempted murder. He is set to give evidence in the trial.

On December 23, the evening Harnek Singh nearly died. Baljinder’s friend Jaspal Singh rang him.

“Job is done, he’s no longer going to be on the radio,” Jaspal told Baljinder.

Jaspal was the first man to admit attempting to murder Harnek Singh and has since been jailed for his involvement.

Baljinder told the court Jaspal also sought to hide his car at his home, he declined.

Under cross-examination by the man with name suppression’s lawyer, Dale Dufty, Baljinder told the court he didn’t initially tell police about these conversations because he was scared for his life and his family’s life.

“After when that happened, we held a protest against him (man with name suppression). I got a threaten(ing) call from India,” he said.

Dufty said that was rubbish and he was lying.

“He tried to kill me,” Baljinder said.

Dufty accused the man of trying to make the defendant look as bad as possible and line up his evidence with his friend Jaspal.

But Baljinder said he was telling the truth.

The trial before Justice Mark Woolford and a jury continues.