Fleeing car rams police vehicles three times after 30km high speed chase

Four people have been taken into custody after allegedly ramming police cars three different times over the course of a high speed chase.

According to police, the pursuit began in Raumanga, Whangārei, after they noticed a vehicle registered to a person of interest, who was wanted for an arrest on a probation matter.

The alleged offenders would be pursued for around 30km, in a chase that saw three vehicles rammed and two officers narrowly avoiding being run over.

Do you know more? Email Stuff newsroom@stuff.co.nz

The car sped off, narrowly missing an officer, Whangārei Area Commander Inspector Maria Nordstrom said.

The chase moved to SH1, where the car tried to evade police by driving on the wrong side of the road as they headed towards Otaika Valley Rd.

It was at this point that the vehicle braked heavily and reversed, Nordstrom said, colliding with a police car.

Supplied The pursuit took place over 30kms around Whangārei

After continuing to flee, the driver again braked and reversed, ramming a police vehicle and causing extensive damage, she said.

The car then turned around and drove directly at a police vehicle.

“Our police vehicle, seeing what the driver was going to do, has attempted to move out of the line of the vehicle.”

The fleeing car collided with the side of the police vehicle and the occupants attempted to flee on foot, Nordstrom said.

The police dog squad were used to take four people into custody.

“It is incredibly lucky none of our officers or those involved were seriously harmed during the incident, however we are providing support to one member who received a minor injury.”

The 31-year-old male driver has been charged with failing to stop, assault and resisting police and will appear in Whangārei District Court on Thursday.

A 29-year-old female is facing charges of driving in a dangerous manner and failing to stop.

The remaining two people were released without charge.