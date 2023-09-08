Two people stabbed in small Northland town overnight, but neither cooperating with police

Officers were called to the house on Rakatau St in Ruakākā at 10.46pm on Thursday.

Two people are in hospital after being stabbed in a small Northland beach town overnight, but neither are cooperating with police.

Officers were called to the house on Rakatau St in Ruakākā at 10.46pm on Thursday and found two people with stab wounds, a police spokesperson said.

They said both victims walked to waiting medical staff and were transported to Whangārei Hospital in a moderate condition.

The spokesperson said their injuries were not life-threatening.

“All parties were unwilling to provide police with any information and our investigation is ongoing.”

However, St John said one patient was airlifted to Whangārei Hospital in a critical condition.

A second patient was transported, by road, in a serious condition.

They sent one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle, one operations manager and one helicopter to the scene.