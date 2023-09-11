Armed police respond to incident in Auckland's Te Atatu

Armed police have responded to an incident in Te Atatu. (File photo)

Armed police officers swarmed a quiet suburban street in the West Auckland suburb of Te Atatu Peninsula on Monday morning.

A staff member at the Servo Cafe on Gloria Avenue told Stuff that she had seen six police cars and three ambulance vehicles around 7am.

She said that a regular customer who had walked past the corner of Gloria Avenue and Graham Avenue had seen a driveway cordoned off.

Do you know more? Contact aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Police had initially parked in a nearby dairy carpark before dispersing along Gloria Avenue and Te Atatu Road, the cafe staff member said.

A spokesperson for police confirmed that it was responding to an incident on Gloria Avenue.

“A male has been taken into custody and is currently assisting us with our enquiries”, they said.

A spokesperson for St John said ambulance crews had assessed one patient and transferred them to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

It was earlier reported that police had responded to reports of an assault.