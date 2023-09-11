Person dies following incident at property in Auckland's Te Atatū Peninsula, man in custody

Police investigators at the scene of a homicide in Auckland's Te Atatu Peninsula

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person who was found with injuries in Te Atatū peninsula died in hospital.

A spokesperson said a guard was in place outside the suburban home on Gloria Avenue and residents could expect to see an increased police presence.

“One person located at the address is assisting police with enquiries as we work to determine the circumstances of the death,” they said.

A section of Gloria Avenue is closed while investigators in masks and overalls work on the scene.

Meanwhile, a man at the property identified himself to a reporter as the brother of a woman who lived at the house.

He said he had had to pick up her son, who was at the house at the time of the incident.

It was earlier reported that police had responded to reports of an assault.

“A male has been taken into custody and is currently assisting us with our enquiries”, a police spokesperson said.

Armed police officers swarmed the quiet suburban street in the West Auckland suburb of Te Atatu Peninsula on Monday morning.

A staff member at the Servo Cafe on Gloria Avenue told Stuff that she had seen six police cars and three ambulance vehicles around 7am.

A spokesperson for St John said ambulance crews had assessed one patient and transferred them to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.