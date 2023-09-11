Woman charged in relation to fatal South Auckland crash in May

The woman is set to appear at the Manukau District Court on Monday.

A 29-year-old woman has been charged in relation to a fatal crash in South Auckland's Ōtāhuhu four months after the incident.

The woman is set to appear in the Manukau District Court on Monday.

She is charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle and causing the death of a woman while under the influence of alcohol, court documents seen by Stuff say.

Police previously said one person died after a two-vehicle collision on Great South Rd, Ōtāhuhu on May 12.

The crash was reported to police at around 7.40pm with three preople in a critical condition and another in a moderate condition all taken to hospital.

The charge under the Land Transport Act 1998 carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence or a fine of $20,000.