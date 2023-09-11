'Suspicious' handwritten list of gun licence holders found at scene of incident in Wellington

Police are investigating the handwritten list which was found at a Wellington property. (File photo)

A handwritten list containing contact details for a number of firearms licence owners is being investigated by police.

The list contained the details of 20 people and was found by police while responding to an “incident” in Wellington last week, according to a police spokesperson.

“The list was discovered as police responded to an incident involving people unlawfully on a property in Wellington last Monday.

“Police have since determined the list of names relates to firearms licence holders in several locations across two different police districts,” the spokesperson said.

The list is not thought to have been sourced from police records; some of the details on the list were outdated and did not match current records.

However, Grant Fletcher, one of New Zealand’s foremost experts on firearm's law, said he would be “very surprised” if the list had been sourced from records that didn’t belong to police.

”Any database can be compromised, and we know information about licenced firearm owners has been breached before.”

Fletcher said the handwritten list was “highly concerning” and the relationship between the firearms community and police had soured in recent years.

“The trust has completely gone out the window. As far as data security goes no one is going to give police the benefit of the doubt.”

Te Tari Pūreke, the Firearms Safety Authority, was alerted on Friday and over the weekend staff identified a common thread amongst those on the list with regard to firearms licence type.

Supplied Grant Fletcher, one of New Zealand’s foremost experts on firearms law, said firearms owners no longer trusted police.

Te Tari Pūreke had begun contacting people whose names appeared on the list to let them know what had happened.

Shooting clubs associated with those named were also being contacted by Te Tari Pūreke to see whether club records could have been compromised.

“The focus of our ongoing investigation is to understand how this list was compiled. Te Tari Pūreke is working with affected licence holders to identify possible sources of this information.”

Several lines of inquiry were being looked into, the spokesperson said.

All shooting clubs and ranges were being urged to check security settings around information collected about club members and visitors, including historic records from past activities.