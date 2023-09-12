Man, 29, charged with murder of Nazia Hai after incident at house in Te Atatū Peninsula

The victim was 27-year-old Nazia Hai from Te Atatu, a police spokesperson said.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman who was found with injuries at a house in West Auckland’s Te Atatū Peninsula.

Police launched a homicide investigation on Monday after they found a person with critical injuries, who later died in hospital.

The man is due to appear in Waitākere District Court on Wednesday, September 13.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor​, Waitematā CIB said Hai and the male were known to each other.

"This is a tragic incident, and we are ensuring there is support in place for those closest to the victim. We know this will have been a shock to the community, however we would like to reassure them this appears to be an isolated incident,” he said.

“As such, police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter."

Jonathan Killick/Stuff

Proctor said a post-mortem has been completed and police have been continuing to make enquiries at the address.

“A police presence remains in the area while we complete our scene examination, which will likely conclude tomorrow.”

Armed police officers swarmed the quiet suburban street on Monday morning. A spokesperson for St John said ambulance crews had assessed one patient and transferred them to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

A man at the property identified himself to a reporter as the brother of a woman who lived at the house. He said he had had to pick up her son, who was at the house at the time of the incident.

It was earlier reported that police had responded to reports of an assault.