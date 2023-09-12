Former partner says murder accused strangled her, threatened to burn house down

Sean Andrew Hayde, left, and Gregory David Hart were accused of murdering Wiremu Arapo and setting his Cockle Bay house on fire in October 2020. (Composite image)

A woman says her then-boyfriend threatened to kill her and set her house on fire – less than two months before the Crown says he killed a man and set his house on fire.

The woman, who Stuff has decided not to name, is giving evidence at the trial ofSean Hayde and Gregory Hart at the High Court in Auckland on Tuesday.

Hayde and Hart have pleaded not guilty to murdering Wiremu Arapo and attempting to pervert the course of justice by setting fire to Arapo’s Cockle Bay house. They each blame the other for the murder.

Hayde faces additional charges of strangling his former partner, assaulting her and threatening to kill her. One of his lawyers, Emma Priest, says the woman was self-harming and Hayde was trying to stop her.

Hayde’s former partner gave two emotional video interviews with a police officer on August 31, 2020, shortly after she says Hayde attacked her. Both videos have been played in court.

The woman said she and Hayde had been together for over a year but had recently broken up after Hayde cheated on her.

The woman said she was crying in the kitchen when Hayde began mocking her and telling her what he had done with his new girlfriend.

“I said: ‘I just want to die, just make it stop’. I don’t actually want to die, I just wanted him to stop and, and care about me.”

Jason Oxenham/Pool Sean Andrew Hayde is accused of murdering Wiremu Arapo and setting his Cockle Bay house on fire in October 2020

Instead, Hayde grabbed her from behind in a choke hold with his forearm around her neck.

“I couldn’t breathe, I was gurgling. He was holding me up, and then I passed out.”

She estimated the choking happened for 20 seconds and when she came-to she could see Hayde’s legs and the legs of his friend, Hart.

Hayde told her the choking was “for your own good”.

She fled the house and went to the beach that day. The following morning, she woke crying and told Hayde she wanted to leave.

Hayde responded “You’re not f...ing leaving”.

She retreated to the bathroom to brush her teeth and he poured chilli sauce on her head.

The woman said she went to the toilet to use her phone and call 111, but Hayde forced his way in, grabbed her phone and broke it before throwing it at her.

She said he then pushed her up against the linen cupboard.

“He said he was [going to] f...ing kill me... which I was terrified, he’s never acted like that before but I, I, I, believed he was going to kill me.

“He said he was gonna set the house on fire, not let me leave.”

Hayde came at her with a knife as she was packing things to leave but ended up using the knife to slash her clothes hanging in the wardrobe.

The woman said she then fled the house.

David White/Stuff Defence lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade KC

Under cross-examination from Hayde’s lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade KC, the woman denied she had attacked Hayde.

Kincade put a series of propositions to her, including that she punched Hayde in the back but the woman said Hayde was a boxer and she would never do that.

Kincade then asked if the woman had “lunged” at Hayde with a steak knife in the kitchen. The woman responded “absolutely not”.

Kincade then asked if the woman had self-harmed and “didn’t want to live any more”.

The woman confirmed she had scratches on her wrist but said those were from when Hayde snatched her phone from her hand and broke it.

“There’s no way I wanted to kill myself.”

Kincade suggested to the woman that she wanted the relationship to continue.

The woman responded: “I would not want a relationship with someone who has assaulted me.”

Jason Oxenham/Pool The Crown prosecutor Ned Fletcher.

The Crown’s case is that Hayde’s threats to kill the woman and burn her house down are significant. In his opening address to the jurors on Monday, the Crown prosecutor Ned Fletcher drew the juror’s attention to the earlier alleged threat and the death of Arapo.

“The Crown says this is the very threat that he went on to execute, with Mr Hayde... months later – murdering Mr Arapo and burning down his house.”

Fletcher said both Hart and Hayde each had motives to murder Arapo. On October 20 they went to his home in Cockle Bay to, at the very least, seriously assault Arapo.

Fletcher said the men murdered Arapo and set his house on fire in an effort to hide what they had done.

The trial before Justice Geoffrey Venning and a jury is set down for four weeks.