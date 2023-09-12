Whakaari White Island tour operators get charges dismissed

Lauren Urey said she screamed in the middle of the night in ICU when she realised her head had been shaved.

Charges against the last two tour operators relating to health and safety failings prior to the fatal Whakaari White Island eruption have been dismissed.

Forty-seven people were on the crater when it erupted on 9 December 2019, with 22 dying from extreme burns and blast injuries.

Judge Evangelos Thomas dismissed the WorkSafe charges against tour operators Tauranga Tourism Services Ltd and ID Tours New Zealand in Auckland on Tuesday.

This comes after the owners of Whakaari / White Island – James, Peter and Andrew Buttle – had their charges dismissed earlier this month.

Whakaari Management Limited, the company used by the brothers to manage the island, was now the only organisation on trial.

The expected four-month trial began in July, and WorkSafe had since called its witnesses and closed its case.

Judge Evangelos Thomas said WorkSafe alleged the companies breached a duty to tourists visiting Whakaari White Island.

Specifically, that each failed to consult, coordinate and cooperate with others in the supply chain to get the necessary health and safety information to tourists.

Jason Oxenham/Pool photo Judge Evangelos Thomas dismissed the WorkSafe charges against tour operators Tauranga Tourism Services Ltd and ID Tours New Zealand in Auckland on Tuesday.

He explained how they were both part of the commercial supply chain offering a risky service to tourists.

White Island Tours operated tours on Whakaari White Island. It had an exclusive agreement with Tauranga Tourism Services Limited.

Its business was limited to managing bookings, coordinating with the relevant parties to ensure the logistics of getting tourists to the start of the tour, and arranging transport for Royal Caribbean tourists from the Port of Tauranga.

It did not deal directly with Royal Caribbean. For tours to Whakaari, it had an exclusive agreement with ID Tours Limited.

ID Tours offered tours for Royal Caribbean to sell to its passengers, it communicated bookings by those passengers to Tauranga Tourism, liaised with Tauranga Tourism for logistics and offered as ground handler to get the paying Royal Caribbean passengers on the relevant transport to Whakatāne when the ships docked at Tauranga.

"Both formed part of the supply chain between White Island tours and Royal Caribbean passengers buying tours to Whakaari."

1 NEWS Australian tourist Annie Lu said the information provided by tourist operators was no more than that of Hobbiton.

The big issue was whether they had the necessary duty under the health and safety act to begin with, and Thomas had decided they did not.

This was because of their specific roles within the supply chain, he said.

Thomas said both organisations did not have workers on the island, and it was not their workplace. They did not direct or influence the tour operators.

"Had it been a single entity model, that entity would have breached the act."

He said the operators still had a duty under the act, but only in relation to their own workers, workplaces and other persons associated with their own work activity.

WorkSafe said it was considering the decision of Judge Thomas and had no further comment to make at this stage.

Earlier this month, Peter, Andrew and James Buttle’s lawyers argued they were enduring a “manifestly unfair trial” after a “derailment of process” by WorkSafe.

Their charges were thrown out by Judge Thomas on September 5.

Supplied Forty-seven people were on the crater when it erupted on 9 December 2019, with 22 dying from extreme burns and blast injuries.

Judge Thomas’ written decision said it was not about whether he would find any of them guilty, it was about whether there was even enough evidence to continue with the charges at this stage.

Based on the evidence presented, Thomas concluded he could not reasonably convict the Buttles and dismissed the charges.

This was the brothers' third application to have the charges dismissed.

Inflite Charters was the first to plead guilty, sentenced in March last year, and fined a total $227,500 plus court costs of $40,000.

NEMA had its charges dismissed in May, and was awarded costs of $40,000.

White Island Tours and GNS Science earlier this year pleaded guilty to charges filed by WorkSafe, but had not yet been sentenced.

Volcanic Air Safaris Ltd, Aerius Ltd and Kahu NZ Ltd pleaded guilty to amended charges in Auckland District Court on the Friday before the trial started and were yet to be sentenced.