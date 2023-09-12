Man who robbed SkyCity Auckland casino arrested, was not armed

A man claiming to be armed and robbed SkyCity Auckland casino on Friday has been arrested.

A 56-year-old man claiming to be armed when he robbed SkyCity Auckland casino has been arrested.

The man entered the downtown venue around lunchtime last Friday, demanding cash from staff and claiming he had a weapon.

Within 24 hours he was picked up in Counties Manukau on a bus and taken into custody, there was no evidence to suggest he was armed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said on Tuesday that police were called at around 12.30pm on Friday after a man allegedly entered the venue and demanded cash, while insinuating he had a weapon.

“An amount of cash was taken before the man fled on foot,” he said.

“The man was identified straight away and is well known to local staff.”

The man has been charged with aggravated robbery and will reappear in Manukau District Court at a later date.