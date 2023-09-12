Defendants on serious charges among those to get $75 Prezzy Cards to attend meetings

Defendants and others who attended wānanga in Hawke’s Bay courts got a $75 Prezzy Card for their efforts. (File photo)

Defendants facing serious charges were among those given a $75 Prezzy Card for attending meetings in Hawke’s Bay courts to share their court experiences and ideas, and to “re-imagine the District and Family Court” in the region.

About 50 people attended the two-hour meetings, or wānanga, held at Napier District Court on the evening of September 5 and at Hastings District Court on September 6.

About 12 attended the Napier meeting and over 40 the Hastings meeting.

Ministry of Justice chief operating officer Carl Crafar said the wānanga, which were led by Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated and supported by the Ministry, were held in order to gain a deeper understanding of the local community’s aspirations for Te Ao Mārama.

Te Ao Mārama – Enhancing Justice for All was “the vision for the District Court, a journey towards a more enlightened justice system, in response to repeated calls for transformative change”, Crafar said.

It involved the mainstreaming of best practice approaches from solution-focused and therapeutic courts to improve the court experience for all users, he said.

The ministry didn’t know how many attendees were defendants or victims.

Alden Williams/Stuff Ministry of Justice chief operating officer Carl Crafar, pictured, said the wānanga were held “in order to gain a deeper understanding of the local community’s aspirations for Te Ao Mārama”. (File photo)

Stuff is aware of one attendee who is presently on bail while facing various charges of assault including a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

There was an open invitation to the public and participants included people with experience of the Family and District Court system as a defendant, but also as a victim of crime or as wider whānau.

The wānanga were advertised through brochures and posters in the courthouses and a Ngāti Kahungunu newsletter in which whānau were invited to “connect, share, wānanga, and shape Te Ao Mārama together”.

”During the two-hour wānanga, attendees took part in tailored, one-on-one, small group or large group-facilitated interviews, to share their ideas for improving outcomes through Te Ao Mārama,” Crafar said.

To acknowledge their time and contributions, and to help with travel costs, a Prezzy Card with a value of up to $75 was made available to all participants, he said.

Crafar said the knowledge shared at the wānanga was invaluable for all those involved, and many participants expressed their appreciation at the opportunity to share their views.