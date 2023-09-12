Three in custody after west Auckland firearms scare led to school lockdown

Police respond to reports of two men with a gun on Roberts Road, near a school.

Three people have been taken into custody after a firearm scare near a primary school in West Auckland.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were notified of two people with a gun around 1:26pm on Monday. They have since located two imitation firearms at a property on Roberts Road in Te Atatu South.

The alleged gunmen were spotted near Freyberg Community School in the West Auckland suburb. The school self-initiated a lockdown while enquiries were made.

Freyberg Community School principal Maria Dopheide said shortly before lunch break a staff member saw some young men at a house next door filming themselves with what looked like guns.

“In keeping with our school protocols, we immediately contacted police and entered the school into a site wide lockdown.”

Supplied Police respond to reports of two men with guns near a school on Roberts Road in Te Atatu South.

When police arrived Dopheide said they were quickly able to ascertain the guns were toys.

“We have spoken with all children as a whole school cohort to assure them that they remained safe at all times and that they were not in any danger,” she said.

A witness told Stuff that uniformed officers and at least six police cars were nearby on Glenbrooke Road shortly before 2pm, before they, “convoyed to Roberts Road”.

Police enquiries are ongoing.