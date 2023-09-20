Murder accused messaged friend: “move out asap so I can kick his teeth out ;-)”

Sean Andrew Hayde, left, and Gregory David Hart were accused of murdering Wiremu Arapo and setting his Cockle Bay house on fire in October 2020. (Composite image)

One of the men accused of murdering his friend and burning down his house to hide the evidence told the co-accused “move out asap so I can kick his teeth out ;-)”.

Gregory Hart and Sean Hayde are on trial at the High Court in Auckland, charged with murdering 27-year-old personal trainer Wiremu Arapo and setting his Cockle Bay house on fire in October 2020.

Hayde and Hart have both pleaded not guilty. Each blames the other man for the murder of Arapo, who was found with multiple skull fractures and a broken bone in his neck.

Hayde is also alleged to have throttled his partner and threatened to kill her and burn her house down during an attack two months before Arapo’s death. He has denied the charges.

Michael Rowse About a dozen police and fire vehicles were at the scene of a fire on Minerva Tce, in Cockle Bay, on October 20 (Video first published October 21, 2020).

On Wednesday Detective Timothy Harnett read from intercepted phone messages between the two men, their friends and Arapo in the lead up to, and after, the killing.

The communications include various messages from Arapo to Hart, his flatmate at the time.

Arapo constantly sent messages to Hart, asking for late rent and bill money.

“Asking you to move in was a good idea at the time because I thought you were motivated and keen to grow as an adult.

“Instead it’s been the complete opposite. You haven’t worked once since living here, wake up at lunchtime… and seem to stay indoors for most of the week.”

About three weeks before he died, Arapo again sent messages to Hart about being untidy and the rent being short.

Jason Oxenham/Stuff Gregory David Hart is accused of murdering Wiremu Arapo and setting his Cockle Bay house on fire in October 2020

Hart responded: “Mentally bro, I’ve been slowly going downhill, we’ll have a good chat later …

“I think I need to get some help both from doctors/ psych which is what I’ll be doing this week.”

Arapo said he had decided to give up the rented Cockle Bay house and move to the North Shore. His fiancé was in the navy and was often required to stay on base in Devonport.

“It’s sad to see as well. Someone who I know is a good c… just throwing his life away, and to be honest I’m about a good, positive environment with uplifting people around me but when we were originally getting you to move in, I didn’t know this version of Greg even exist! [sic]”

Despite his scolding, Arapo was also supportive. “If you ever need to talk, you know where I’m chilling kuhz.”

The communications also include exchanges between Arapo and a friend who he had set up with Sean Hayde. Arapo later regretted playing match-maker and the Crown says the relationship and the flatting situation created tensions between Arapo, Hayde and Hart.

The messages also show Hayde was not happy with his new girlfriend talking to Arapo who he refers to as “muppet” and other derogatory terms.

Jason Oxenham/Pool Sean Andrew Hayde is accused of murdering Wiremu Arapo and setting his Cockle Bay house on fire in October 2020

Minutes later, Hayde messaged Hart, telling him: “Mate, it’s time to move out, NOW.”

He then followed that up with a message: “I’m about to turn on the … arse. And you should know it is not good to be on my bad side. Hence, move out asap so I can kick his teeth out ;-).”

The last message between Arapo and Hayde was sent on October 19. Arapo referred to Hayde’s relationship with his friend. “[She’s] my girl and I don’t want you to hurt her.”

The following day, the Crown says Hayde and Hart drove over to Arapo’s home where they beat him to death and set his house on fire to hide the murder.

In his opening address last Monday, the Crown prosecutor Ned Fletcher said the pair even pretended to re-enter the house, performing for neighbours and first responders as the smoke and flames rose.

Messages sent by Hart in the aftermath show he messaged his former partner about the fire, explaining his “army buddy” didn’t get out.

“I kicked two doors in trying to get to him, passed out and someone dragged me out.”

The following day he messaged her saying he and Hayde were outside the house when the fire started.

Later he went into further detail.

“When I came back inside, my lounge had started to fill with a greyish white smokey haze, and when I looked to my right = down the hall, that’s where I’ve seen thicker black smoke and a bright orange glow emitting from the end of the hall that borders into the kitchen.”

Hart also messaged a friend of Arapo’s.

“Hey bro, between me and you did Mu [Wiremu Arapo] tell you anything about some stuff he was doing with an Australian gang? ‘The Comacheros’? [sic] ...”

The friend responded “Wow, bro. No he never did tell me anything about that.”

Hart also told Arapo’s friend about a meeting with Arapo’s family at the Cockle Bay address in the days following the fire.

“Wiremu’s family were outside, and I started telling them what I remembered from the day but wouldn’t even let me finish, pretty much just started saying my story was shit & came across as really intimidating.”

He said he offered to give them a notebook he had written in, containing an explanation of what he said had happened.

The friend told him to give the family “time” and not to take it personally.

The trial, before Justice Geoffrey Venning and a jury, is in its second week.