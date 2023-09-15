Former Dilworth housemaster gets 5 months shaved off prison sentence

Former Dilworth housemaster and teacher Robert Howard Gladwin Wynyard at the High Court in Auckland. (File picture)

A former Dilworth housemaster and teacher has had five months shaved off his prison sentence on appeal.

In a decision released on Friday, the Court of Appeal described Robert Howard Gladwin Wynyard “cynically and callously” abused his position of trust.

Wynyard sexually abused eight boys in his care. Some he attacked in his Dillworth classroom, others in a school dormitory.

The 75-year-old’s offending continued after he left the Auckland school.

David White/Stuff Robert Howard Gladwin Wynyard asked the Court of Appeal to give him 50% off his sentence.

He pleaded guilty to 11 indecent assault charges, some of which date back to the 1980s and he was sentenced to six years and three months.

But in August his lawyer, Justin Harder, took the Wynyard’s case to the Court of Appeal, arguing his client should have received a 50% total discount for his early guilty pleas, age, health and remorse.

He also argued the High Court judge’s starting point was too high.

But in a decision, released on Friday, the Court of Appeal disagreed and said the sentence was inline with other cases and reflected the seriousness of the offending.

“For the reasons we have set out, we consider that the starting point adopted by the Judge – nine years’ imprisonment – while stern, was within range.”

It said Wynyard’s offending had a long-lasting and devastating effect on the survivors.

“Many said that the offending altered the course of their lives, caused them life-long mental health issues, was responsible for the breakup of their intimate relationships, and, for at least one victim, played a part in his attempted suicide.”

The Court of Appeal did, however, rule that some of the discounts provided to Wynyard were too low, particularly for his remorse and reparation payments.

“We accept that the victims do not consider that the payments made expiate or mitigate the wrong, but we consider that the payments are demonstrative of the very real remorse Mr Wynyard has expressed.”

The Court acknowledged some of the victims saw the payment as “no compensation for what they had suffered” but said Wynyard was truely sorry for what he had done and taken full responsibility.

“...Mr Wynyard sold his house and used $80,000 from the proceeds of sale to pay reparation of $10,000 to each of his eight victims.”

The Court increased Wynyard’s discount from 10 to 15 percent for remorse. Other than that, there was no change.

The increased discount brings Wynyard’s sentence to five years and 10 months.