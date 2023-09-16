Man in critical condition after blow to the head in pub brawl

A man was allegedly grievously attacked by a group of people in the early hours of Sunday morning.

An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being assaulted outside a Hamilton pub, and another of the same age has been arrested.

The attack was at 2am near Biddy Mulligans Bar in Hood Street, Hamilton, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said in a statement.

The victim was now in critical condition in Waikato hospital while the other 18-year-old had been arrested and was due to appear on assault charges in Hamilton District Court.

Earlier in the night, a group of people were arguing, Neilson said.

“The victim has been approached by the offender and the assault has occurred after the pair have exchanged words.

“It’s important to realise just how dangerous any blow to the head can be.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.