Police seek men behind three Auckland robberies believed to be linked

CCTV footage shows masked intruders breaking into Mount Albert Sports Bar and and Wapiti Sports Bar.

Police are seeking two men and a car in relation to three Auckland robberies that may be connected.

Two sports bars in Point Chevalier and one in Mount Albert were robbed by offenders armed with hammers and firearms on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Of Saturday’s incident, police Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said four offenders entered the Wapiti Sports Bar on Carrington Rd about 2am as staff were locking up for the night.

The masked assailants took cash and left the scene in two vehicles, one of which was abandoned near the scene and will undergo forensic testing.

Police are seeking the other vehicle, a silver Toyota Mark X with the registration HTU397 and have released photos of two men who may be able to assist with the investigation.

Friday’s incident at the Harlequin Sports Bar on Great North Rd took place under similar circumstances.

NZPOLICE/Supplied A silver Toyota Mark X with the registration HTU397 is sought by police following three armed robberies in Auckland.

Staff and patrons were inside the bar when multiple offenders entered about 12.57am.

“One person has fired a shot inside the premises, which has struck a wall behind the bar and the offenders have taken money from the tills and gaming machines before fleeing,” Friend said.

The same group of people are thought to be responsible for the aggravated robbery of the Mount Albert Sports Bar on New North Rd about 2.20am on Thursday.

The offenders donned masks and waved guns around before leaving with cash from the register.

NZPOLICE/Supplied Police have released photos of two men believed to be behind the robberies.

Stuff reported on Thursday that the incident had left the staff shaken and nearby business owners feeling unsafe.

“This type of violent behaviour is totally unacceptable,” Friend said.

“We believe these three incidents are linked and we’re following positive lines of enquiry but need the public’s assistance to find these offenders before they injure someone.”

“We are now working hard to identify and locate those involved so we can hold them accountable and are currently seeking any witnesses to come forward if they haven’t yet.”

NZPOLICE/Supplied Anyone who recognises the men is asked to contact police.

People with information can get in touch with police by calling 105, quoting the following reference numbers:

230914/9893 - Mount Albert Sports Bar. Thursday, September 14

230915/4397 - Harlequin Sports Bar. Friday, September 15

230916/8450 - Wapiti Sports Bar. Saturday, September 16.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.