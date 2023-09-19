Gang hui hears of 'trauma' endured by whānau of Mongrel Mob member Hori Gage

Senior members of the Mongrel Mob have travelled to Palmerston North in hopes of holding peace talks with Black Power.

Dozens of community and gang members descended on St Michael’s Māori Anglican Church in Highbury on Saturday where they gathered for waiata, kai and kōrero inside the marae.

The gathering was sparked by the death of Hori Gage in August who was fatally shot on his driveway in Croyden Ave.

The Black Power “withdrew” their participation, but Reverend Steve Elers said the invitation remained open, and although they weren’t able to make it the gang wanted to be involved in the next hui.

The partner and children of Gage sat seated at the front of the marae holding a framed photo of their loved one.

SUPPLIED Hori Gage, centre left, (pictured with his whānau), was shot in a car and died at the scene.

Last week, police said Gage’s death occurred in front of his tamariki, but no arrests had yet been made.

Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom president Sonny Fatupaito told those gathered the gang was determined to see change and had turned its focus to “dealing with trauma”.

He said the incidents that occurred in Palmerston North were “few and far between” and it was important for people to see they were “taking the initiative” to stem the violence.

“Unfortunately at the moment, I’m not saying it’s never going to happen, but maybe perhaps later on our Black Power cousins will sit there, and we will have this korero.”

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff Mongrel Mob members head inside for kai after the gang hui. They removed their “korowai” (patches) inside the marae as a sign of respect.

He said it had been hard to “try and do everything in your power to stop a national war breaking out”.

“Because that’s how serious it is, ‘cause enough is enough ay?

“We’ve lost two to homicide and two to suicide. This is why we’ve taken a lot of focus into trauma and looking at that and dealing with that the best we can.”

He said Gage was a “good man”, and he hoped his death meant “different colours of the rainbow” would come together and say “enough is enough, let’s get on with this, let’s stop hurting our people”.

“I just wanted to reassure you what’s happened here is not happening everywhere else. It’s a one-off – it was a terrible one we know.

“But we only want what’s good to come out of that.”

Gage’s whānau was “struggling but doing the best they can”.

Addressing them directly, Fatupaito told them they were a “reminder that even in the darkest of times there was still beauty to be found”.

“Get back up, dust yourself off and keep shining ... we’re always going to be there.”

Fatupaito’s advisor Duke Kaitapu said they had travelled all the way from Hamilton to reassure the community.

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff Duke Kaitapu says his facial tattoos are a reminder of the journey he has taken in life and the Mob.

They had spent time with Gage’s “kids and partner” who were “trying to deal with their trauma”, but the gang was searching for a “peaceful pathway forward”.

He spoke of the “blessings” he felt walking into the church and said he was grateful to have them “bestowed upon his family”.

“This is the stuff we aren’t getting enough of. What better other way is there to put a lid on it?”

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff Waikato Mongrel Mob president Sonny Fatupaito says they are determined to see change for their people.

They had been “looking at change” since 1993 when gang leaders found themselves inside Paremoremo Prison.

“We want to show you people of today’s society that when we talk about unity in the community we are for real.”

Elers, who facilitated the meeting, said he hoped the issues between the gangs could be resolved peacefully and the hui would create the “right attitudes”.

“I know all the gang whānau, and they reached out to me ... it’s about helping this community.”

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff Reverend Steve Elers (centre) speaks to Eres Ryder and Reverend Greg Koroheke (right).

Paula Ormsby, who was leading the Mongrel Mob’s first female chapter, said behind every gang member was someone’s “father, brother and son”.

“It’s a hard time for everybody and our brother who has fallen will always be in our hearts.”

She said gangs were being kicked around like a “political football” as elections neared, and she thanked Elers for making them feel welcome.

“We’re a community that often wears the brunt of a lot of things and it’s beautiful to be in a whare and feel accepted.”