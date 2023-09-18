Homicide investigation launched after Albany bus station stabbing, manhunt continues

Warning: There are graphic images in this story.

A homicide investigation has been launched after a person died following an attack at Albany bus station on Monday afternoon.

Around 12:50pm a fight broke out at the station between members of the public, where one person received critical injuries, an Auckland Transport spokesperson said.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Later on Monday, police confirmed the person had died.

“Police are currently following positive lines of enquiry to identify the person responsible and hold them to account,” Detective Inspector Callum McNeill of the Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch said.

He added that this “appears to be an isolated incident”.

“We know the community will be understandably alarmed by what has occurred today.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Cordons are in palce after a suspected stabbing at Albany bus station in Auckland on Monday afternoon.

“The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while further enquiries are carried out,” he said.

A scene guard will “likely” remain in place at the bus station overnight, he said.

This could result in delays for commuters who usually use Albany bus station while buses are diverted to alternate bus stops on Don McKinnon Drive, police said.

McNeill added that police are continuing to “speak to a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Blood smears can be seen on the glass at Albany bus station.

“We also want to hear from anyone who saw the incident and has not yet spoken to police,” he said.

Photos from the scene showed large smears of blood on the glass of the bus station and bloody medical equipment on the road where the buses drive into the platform.

A witness told Stuff “there was blood all over the station”.

“There was lots of blood and someone had been stabbed,” the witness, who did not want to give their name, said.

Another witness, who was catching the bus home from university, said they saw a middle-aged man being given CPR for a ‘good while’, with blood everywhere.

“We were supposed to be on the bus before us but just missed it meaning we just missed the incident. Fate really was on our side today,” they said.

The witness said just a week earlier they had been on the same bus when a girl had started yelling and took out a knife.

Ethan, who did not want his last name used, said he saw a man being chased on the platform before emergency services arrived.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Bloody medical equipment lay on the floor outside the Albany bus station after a suspected stabbing

Posting on social media, Auckland Transport said the incident took place on Platform B and the surrounding areas had been cordoned off.

Auckland Transport Executive General Manager Public Transport Services Stacey van der Putten said the attack will have come as a shock to passengers and staff who were at the station.

“Events like this afternoon’s attack are a very rare occurrence across our AT Metro network, but while Police are investigating we are also looking at how we can increase our security presence at large stations like Albany.”

While Albany station is closed, buses will be detouring to a series of stops along Don McKinnon Dr – with AT staff on the ground to help people navigate the changes, she said.

Meanwhile, in Auckland’s Waterview, at least six police cars and an ambulance attended an incident at Oakley Creek in what police said was a separate incident.

A section of the walkway was cordoned off, according to a police officer at the scene.

“One person has since been transported to hospital in a serious, but non-life-threatening, condition.”

Initial indications were that there was no risk to the public in relation to the Waterview incident, the spokesperson said.