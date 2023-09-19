Meth-laced beer: Man charged with manslaughter of Aiden Sagala can be named

The man charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of a young man who died after drinking beer laced with methamphetamine can be named.

Aiden Sagala​, 21, died on March 7 in Auckland City Hospital after “innocently drinking from a beer can”.

The man charged in connection to Sagala’s death is 40-year-old Himatjit Singh Kahlon. He has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.

Kahlon lost name suppression at the High Court last month but Justice Rebecca Edwards ordered it to continue to preserve his appeal rights.

On Tuesday, Kahlon’s lawyer Emma Priest confirmed to Stuff her client was no longer seeking continued suppression.

Supplied/NZ Police Police found traces of methamphetamine in the Honey Bear beer cans.

Kahlon is charged alongside a 31-year-old man. The 31-year-old is not charged with manslaughter, but faces a raft of serious drugs charges, including possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplying a Class A controlled drug.

The 31-year-old has been granted suppression through till the end of trial in October 2024. He has also pleaded not guilty.

At the hearing prosecutor Robin McCoubrey opposed continued name suppression, as did Stuff, NZME and Newshub.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin previously said unbeknown to Sagala, the beer contained high-purity liquid methamphetamine.

“Police uncovered a significant drug importation, in which drugs in liquid form were allegedly being imported into concealed in beer cans.”

Supplied Pallets of the beer were seized from a Manukau property.

It was estimated the value of the drug seizure was worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Baldwin said.

Sagala’s sisters previously told Newshub, their brother had been given the beer for free from a colleague.

According to the family, Sagala – who didn’t drink alcohol often – asked whether beer usually tasted “salty”.

Sagala then abruptly fell ill, telling his family “I think I’m dying” before collapsing.

Five days later, Aiden Sagala died, and a positive result for meth was found in his urine.

This did not make sense to his family, until Angela Sagala and her partner recalled the beer he'd been drinking that night.

"He was a man of God, the most loving, gentle giant," Angela Sagala told Newshub.

"He lights up the room, he really does light up the room. He was a very talented boy, he was loved. He was the prince of our family."