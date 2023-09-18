Men charged with stealing $99k of electricity after investigation into cannabis operation

The men were arrested after an investigation into the cultivation of cannabis. (File photo)

Five people who are jointly charged with growing cannabis have now been charged with also stealing nearly $100,000 worth of electricity.

The men, aged between 24 and 67, were charged with cultivating cannabis last month, but have now been charged with stealing $99,268.96 worth of electricity from Genesis Energy, according to court documents seen by Stuff.

A police spokesperson confirmed the investigation ended in August and the five men are now set to appear in the Manukau District Court.

Another person has been referred to Youth Aid.

A Genesis Energy spokeswoman said it assisted police with their inquiries.