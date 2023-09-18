Men charged with stealing $99k of electricity after investigation into cannabis operation
Five people who are jointly charged with growing cannabis have now been charged with also stealing nearly $100,000 worth of electricity.
The men, aged between 24 and 67, were charged with cultivating cannabis last month, but have now been charged with stealing $99,268.96 worth of electricity from Genesis Energy, according to court documents seen by Stuff.
A police spokesperson confirmed the investigation ended in August and the five men are now set to appear in the Manukau District Court.
Another person has been referred to Youth Aid.
A Genesis Energy spokeswoman said it assisted police with their inquiries.