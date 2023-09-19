Albany bus attack: Teen arrested after one stabbed dead in Auckland

Warning: This story contains graphic images.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old following a homicide investigation into the fatal stabbing of a person at a busy north Auckland bus station.

A police spokesperson said they arrested the teen in Hamilton on Monday night and a court appearance was due on Tuesday. The teen faces a murder charge.

An “altercation” broke out between members of the public at a bus stop near the Albany park and ride shortly before 1pm Monday leaving one person with critical injuries, an Auckland Transport spokesperson said.

Police later confirmed that the person had died as a result of their injuries in Auckland Hospital, prompting a homicide investigation to be launched.

Another person received minor injuries during the incident, police said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A heavy police presence remained in place at the site of the attack on Monday evening.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill of the Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch said a post-mortem examination would be done on Tuesday, and police were in the process of contacting family of the deceased.

McNeill assured the public that the attack appeared to be “an isolated incident”.

“We know the community will be understandably alarmed by what has occurred today. The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while further enquiries are carried out.”

He added that police are continuing to “speak to a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time”.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the stabbing.

“We also want to hear from anyone who saw the incident and has not yet spoken to police,” he said.

A scene guard remained in place at the bus station overnight, with buses continuing to be diverted to alternate bus stops on Don McKinnon Drive.

Photos from the scene showed large smears of blood on the glass of the bus station and bloody medical equipment on the road where the buses drive into the platform.

One witness, who didn’t want to be named, said there was “blood all over the station” following the attack.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Blood smears could be seen on the glass at Albany bus station.

“There was lots of blood and someone had been stabbed,” the witness told Stuff.

Another witness, who was catching the bus home from university at the time of the attack, said they saw “blood everywhere” while a middle-aged man was given CPR for a “good while” following the incident.

The witness said that just a week earlier they had been on the same bus when a girl had started yelling and took out a knife.

Auckland Transport general manager Stacey van der Putten said the attack would have come as a shock to passengers and staff who were at the station.

“Events like this afternoon’s attack are a very rare occurrence across our AT Metro network, but while police are investigating we are also looking at how we can increase our security presence at large stations like Albany,” van der Putten said.

The bus station remained closed until late on Monday night, as police finished off their scene examination.

The station was open on Tuesday morning, with services running as normal.