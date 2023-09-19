'Forever in our hearts': Family of Albany bus station victim pay tribute

Warning: This story contains graphic images.

The family of a young man who died during an alleged attack at Albany bus station on Monday has paid tribute after the “unprovoked tragic attack”.

An “altercation” broke out between members of the public at a bus stop near the Albany park and ride shortly before 1pm Monday leaving one person with critical injuries.

They died later in hospital, according to police.

On Tuesday afternoon, police issued a media release naming the man. They later retracted the release because of an existing suppression order. A number of media outlets published the name, Stuff was not one of them.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the 24-year-old man's family said it was with great sadness and sorrow that they announced the tragic loss.

“There are no words to describe how much he will be loved and missed.

“We will hold you forever in our hearts.”

Earlier in the day, a 16-year-old appeared in court following a homicide investigation into the fatal stabbing of a person at a busy north Auckland bus station.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A heavy police presence remained in place at the site of the attack on Monday evening.

The teenager appeared in the Youth Court in Hamilton on one charge of murder shortly before 12pm on Tuesday. He was represented in court by Hamilton lawyer Russell Boot, who did not make an application for bail.

The teenager was remanded in custody by Judge Denise Clark to next appear in the High Court in Auckland on October 4. Strict rules around covering appearances in the Youth Court mean the name of the defendant, the alleged victim and other details of the court case cannot yet be reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, a police spokesperson confirmed they arrested the teen in Hamilton on Monday night and a court appearance was due on Tuesday. The teen faces a murder charge.

Police later confirmed that the person had died as a result of their injuries in Auckland Hospital, prompting a homicide investigation to be launched.

Another person received minor injuries during the incident, police said.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill of the Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch said a post-mortem examination would be done on Tuesday, and police were in the process of contacting family of the deceased.

McNeill assured the public that the attack appeared to be “an isolated incident”.

“We know the community will be understandably alarmed by what has occurred today. The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while further enquiries are carried out.”

He added that police are continuing to “speak to a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time”.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the stabbing.

“We also want to hear from anyone who saw the incident and has not yet spoken to police,” he said.

A scene guard remained in place at the bus station overnight, with buses continuing to be diverted to alternate bus stops on Don McKinnon Drive.

Photos from the scene showed large smears of blood on the glass of the bus station and bloody medical equipment on the road where the buses drive into the platform.

One witness, who didn’t want to be named, said there was “blood all over the station” following the attack.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Blood smears could be seen on the glass at Albany bus station.

“There was lots of blood and someone had been stabbed,” the witness told Stuff.

Another witness, who was catching the bus home from university at the time of the attack, said they saw “blood everywhere” while a middle-aged man was given CPR for a “good while” following the incident.

The witness said that just a week earlier they had been on the same bus when a girl had started yelling and took out a knife.

Auckland Transport general manager Stacey van der Putten said the attack would have come as a shock to passengers and staff who were at the station.

“Events like this afternoon’s attack are a very rare occurrence across our AT Metro network, but while police are investigating we are also looking at how we can increase our security presence at large stations like Albany,” van der Putten said.

The bus station remained closed until late on Monday night, as police finished off their scene examination.

The station was open on Tuesday morning, with services running as normal.