Three women charged after Napier kidnapping and assault

Three charged after Napier kidnapping and assault (File photo).

Three people have been charged with kidnapping and assault after an incident in Napier last week.

The women, aged 24, 20 and 17, have been arrested and are due back in the Napier District Court on September 27.

Police received a report of an alleged kidnapping and serious assault involving a group of people on September 11.

Stuff understands a Taser was used against the victim in a prolonged attack.

Other offenders are being sought in relation to the incident.

There were videos circulating on social media in relation to the incident, police said. These videos have been classified as objectionable material.

“Anyone found in possession or involved in distributing of these videos will be investigated and potentially prosecuted,” a police spokesperson said.

A police investigation is ongoing.