Police HQ blasted for 'insulting' pay offer, cops considering leaving the force

Of 7893 votes, 67% of police officers voted to reject the other and 33% voted to accept it. (File photo)

From an investigator who worked with the victims of the Christchurch terror attack to a Search and Rescue officer who spends his weekends being called to pick up decomposed body parts, police officers around the country have blasted a recent pay offer as “a slap in the face”.

The “insulting” offer consists of a $4000 increase to base salaries backdated to April 3 and a 4% increase in salary from April 3 next year, according to an email seen by Stuff.

Since the offer was made, Stuff has been approached by dozens of sworn, serving police officers from all corners of the motu and all of whom voted to reject the offer.

Here are the voices of just three police officers behind the thousands who voted to reject the pay offer.

One police officer who works in Search and Rescue – who Stuff has identified under the pseudonym Steve – said the offer made him feel “unvalued” and was a “slap in the face to all who have dedicated their lives to serving their community”.

“I often spend my rostered days off being called back into work to pick up deceased body parts or badly decomposed bodies for normal TOIL [time in lieu], not even time and a half,” Steve said.

Not only does this mean he misses out on time with his family, Steve said, it was also “insulting” when compared to the double time bus drivers get when they work the weekends.

Police officers aren’t legally allowed to strike, which has added to officers’ feeling that their hands are tied.

Steve said he had spent "many Sundays" being called back to work to deal with human remains.

"If you've got a group of society that is too important to allow them to strike, offering them 4% – when inflation is 7% and grocery inflation is 10% – is simply not good enough.”

Steve was also concerned that the lack of “decent pay” would increase the risk of corrupt practices seeping into the police force.

“This is the risk you run if police are not paid well, in New Zealand or any country.

“If good police officers aren’t going to be paid enough, they’ll either leave or turn to other ways of making money. It’s that simple.

“And if the good officers leave, that then makes way for police officers with less integrity,” he warned.



Another police officer who works as a detective in the Criminal Investigation Bureau – who Stuff has given the name Louisa – said she is considering leaving the force for the first time in her almost 20-year career.

Louisa was one of half a dozen police officers who told Stuff they were considering leaving the force, with many suggesting they’d be joining the brain drain to Australia if they felt their frustrations weren’t heard.

“The latest offer is quite frankly an insult. I love my job, I love the difference I can make in my community, but I don’t know how much longer I can continue to do it. It’s that simple,” Louisa said.

"More money won't solve everything," Louisa said, "it will give us hope that more good people will be able to choose this great role as a future career".

As part of her role in the CIB, Louisa deals with serious crimes on a daily basis, including child abuse, sexual assault and homicides.

“We face the ugly stuff that the majority of the public doesn’t know about – or want to know about. Time and time again, we – as individuals and as a group – are asked to set up, but the pressure is mounting,” she said.

With a family to help provide for, Louisa said she’d “like to think I wouldn’t have to worry about whether I have enough money in the bank 20 years into my career”.

“I have no doubt at all that I speak for my colleagues when I say that I did not join this job to become rich.

Jack said that each police officer will have "specific incidents that remain with them". For him, the toll of telling someone their loved one had killed themselves remains "something I'll never forget".

“I joined this job – and have sacrificed weekends, sleep, and at times my mental health – to help people, but that needs to be sustainable.”

A third sworn police officer who worked as an investigator following the Christchurch terror attack in 2019 – who Stuff has given the pseudonym Jack – said he had spent more than 10 years “giving blood, sweat and many tears for my community”.

“We were on the front line of one of New Zealand’s darkest days, when everyone was hurting.

“People count on the police at times of national emergency, so if you’re not going to value us, then who will you value as a society,” Jack said.



"No one is at more risk of getting shot, stabbed or knocked unconscious than sworn police officers.”

On Tuesday evening, the day after Stuff spoke to Jack, two Auckland police officers had to be hospitalised after they were attacked with a heavy object while trying to handcuff an alleged offender.

Both officers sustained head wounds, with one also being knocked unconscious.

Jack said he was also “really disappointed” that the Police Association – the equivalent of the police union – “wasn’t going to battle” for police officers.

“It’s the first time in my career that I’ve felt out on my own,” he said.

When approached by Stuff for comment, a police spokesperson said that “as this is an ongoing process, we are unable to comment”.

President of the Police Association, Chris Cahill, said the “overwhelming rejection has been heard loud and clear”.

“We totally understand the frustration our members are feeling, and we feel it too, but we think it was really important that they got the opportunity to send that message to NZ Police themselves.

“We think the message has the potential to be much more powerful coming from the officers who are facing the increased danger and increased workloads than it would us,” Cahill said.

On average, police officers in New Zealand can expect $67,126 in their first year out of college.

In December of last year, firefighters signed a new collective agreement that would see wages rise by up to 24%.