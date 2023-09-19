Work celebration ended in tragedy when mate fell from back of ute

Hayden Barnden, 38, died of traumatic head injuries after falling from a ute on Harper Road, at Waimarama, Hastings.

A man responsible for his mate’s death wept in a court dock as he listened to a victim impact statement in which the dead man’s sister said she did not wish ill on him and hoped he was doing OK.

Tahu Henare, 27, was in Napier District Court being sentenced after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of his friend and workmate Hayden Barnden, 38, and the injury of another friend.

Barnden and the other man had been sitting on the tailgate of a ute being driven by Henare, when they fell off as it rounded a corner on Harper Road at Waimarama, near Hastings, around 7.30pm on October 10, 2022.

CCTV footage showed that Henare, who only had a learner’s licence, was driving the vehicle around 30kph along Harper Road, about 200 metres before a left bend in the road.

Others who were sitting and standing on the outside of the vehicle yelled at Henare to stop.

Barnden died at the scene from traumatic head injuries. The other man was flown to Wellington Hospital with serious head injuries.

According to the summary of facts Henare spoke to a member of the public who had rushed to help and said to him: “I’ve killed my bro” repeatedly and also said that he “came around the corner and went to brake but hit the accelerator instead”.

Henare and Barnden were part of a group that had worked for a steel fixing company and had been in Hastings to install water tanks. They had rented a house at Waimarama to celebrate the completion of the contract.

The accident occurred as the group returned to the house after being at the beach, drinking and playing bullrush. As they left the beach Barnden was seen falling to the ground in an intoxicated state and was helped back onto the ute.

Police arrived and spoke with Henare after Barnden’s death. He was breath-tested and was under the legal limit.

Before being sentenced by Judge Geoff Rea, victim impact statements by Barnden’s mother, sister and cousin were read in court.

They recalled a much-loved, fun-loving son, father, brother and cousin, whose death had broken their hearts.

His sister Krystal Wickenden, who lived in Australia and whose statement was read by a detective, told Henare he would have to live with what he had done for the rest of his life.

“I do not wish any ill on Tahu or his family. In fact, I wish him love and healing as he must carry on with his life knowing his brother is no longer here. That is the worst punishment that anyone or any law could bestow on anyone. Tahu, I hope you are doing OK, I hope you are well, and I hope you have forgiven yourself,” she said.

Judge Rea noted the forgiving nature of Barnden’s family and the fact they recognised he and Barnden had been good friends and that he had suffered a good deal too.

He said despite Henare’s “dreadful decision” to drive on that day, he had done everything he could since then to make things better.

He said cases like this were extremely difficult for judges.

It wasn’t speed or the way he was driving that made Henare guilty, Rea said, but “because it is extremely dangerous to be in charge of a vehicle and having people in a position – not only of these two men – but of everyone else on that vehicle, as you proceed along a beach and then along a road”.

“It must have been obvious that there was danger to people on that vehicle simply by where they were allowed to be, and it was your responsibility to ensure that did not happen,” he said.

He noted Henare’s early guilty plea, and his extreme remorse.

“In fact, I cannot recall anyone being as remorseful in this sort of situation as you clearly are,” the judge said,

He sentenced Henare to 10 months home detention and disqualified him from driving for two years.