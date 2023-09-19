Man in critical condition after stabbing in small Hawke's Bay town

A man stabbed during an altercation on the main road of a small Hawke’s Bay town is in a critical condition.

Detective senior sergeant James Keene said the man was amongst a group of people known to each other at an address on Charlotte Street, Takapau, at around 5pm on Monday when an altercation occurred.

The man, aged in his 50s, suffered multiple stab wounds as a result.

He managed to get himself across the road where he lost consciousness and was airlifted to Hawke’s Bay Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police have spoken to one person who was at the address at the time of the incident and enquiries are well underway to locate others who were at the address, Keene said.