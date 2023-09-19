Police breach suppression order by naming Albany bus station attack victim

Police have breached a court suppression order by naming the victim of the fatal stabbing at Auckland's Albany bus station.

An “altercation” broke out between members of the public at a bus stop near the Albany park and ride shortly before 1pm Monday leaving one person with critical injuries.

The person later died in hospital.

On Tuesday afternoon, police published the name of the victim in a press release – but the identity of the victim had been suppressed by a judge earlier in the day.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Police were at Albany bus station following a suspected stabbing, with one person later dying from their injuries

In a court document, Judge Clark of the Hamilton Youth Court suppressed a number of details relating to the case, including the name of the complainant.

“In this instance, complainant also includes victim,” the document said.

The police web page where the man's name had also been published was up for 31 minutes, during which time a number of other media outlets published the victim’s name. Stuff did not.

Close to 5pm, police issued a “correction” on their website, stating that an earlier release included the victim’s name “which is subject to an interim suppression order”.

“Police apologise for any confusion caused.”

Police have been asked whether they will be referring themselves to the Solicitor-General, who is in charge of suppression breaches in New Zealand. They have also been asked whether they deem the breaking of a court order “confusion”.

Family have paid tribute to a 24-year-old man, saying “there are no words to describe how much he will be loved and missed.”

A spokesperson for Hamilton District Court confirmed the name of the victim was still suppressed and publishing the name was a breach.