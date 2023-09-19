Two police officers hospitalised after assault during arrest

Two people have been arrested following the incident.

Two police officers are injured and in hospital after they were assaulted during an arrest in Auckland.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Pilkington Rd in Glen Innes about 6.15pm, Inspector Danny Meade said in a statement.

However, the driver failed to stop and fled about 4.3km to a property on Panorama Rd in Mt Wellington.

“At the property police quickly took one person into custody and then worked to locate a second person who had hidden in the property,” Meade said.

“The second person resisted arrest and assaulted two officers in the process, before being taken into custody.”

The two police officers received moderate injuries and were taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Charges are being considered.

“The officers and their families are receiving support and Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”