Man accused of Mt Albert walkway stabbing pleads not guilty

A man charged with the murder of Tom Coombes after a stabbing on an Auckland walkway has pleaded not guilty.

Coombes, 25, died near a Mt Albert walkway on May 24, 2022, after he was found by a member of the public.

The 22-year-old accused of Coombes’ murder was arrested six days later and appeared at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday.

He has name suppression. His lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade KC has been asked to file submissions by October if she wants that to continue.

Justice Jonathan Downs remanded the man in custody and ordered mental health reports.

Members of the Coombes family were in court.

Brendon Dixon/Supplied Friends and family of Tom Coombes remembered him at a memorial at Bethells Beach.

Police earlier said Coombes, a local resident, had been heading home when he was stabbed to death.

At the time of his death, his mother Rowena Coombes said there had been an outpouring of love since her son’s death.

“We’re heartbroken. Tom was the best of us,” she said.

Coombes was a qualified builder and enjoyed cycling and surfing, his mother said.

He had been walking home from university where he was studying photography – something his family referred to as his “passion” – when he was killed.

A morning vigil and “paddle out” was held in May at Bethells Beach, where Coombes grew up and was a volunteer firefighter.