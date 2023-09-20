Partner and son of Hori Gage tried to defend him in the moments before he was shot dead

Hori Gage, centre left, (pictured with his whānau), was shot in a car and died at the scene.

The 11-year-old child of a man who was shot and killed in Palmerston North tried to defend him, along with his partner in the moments leading to the death.

Mongrel Mob member Hori Gage, 27, was shot in a vehicle outside his house on Croydon Ave in Highbury, Palmerston North, on August 6 and died at the scene.

His children and partner, Amythyst Tukaki, were in the car with him when he was killed with police revealing his son and partner had the gun pointed at them while attempting to defend Gage.

“Amethyst and her 11-year-old son attempted to defend Mr Gage during the incident, and had a firearm aimed at them while the offender escaped in a Nissan teana with the registration HLQ924,” a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson urged anyone with information on Gage’s killing to come forward.

Tukaki has released an emotional statement about the dad and has said he was “more than just a Mongrel Mob member”.

“He is a father, partner, brother, son, uncle and friend. He is loved by many, and he didn’t deserve any of this.

“His family didn’t deserve to witness this disgusting act of inhumanity.”

Tukaki pleaded for anyone with information her partner’s death to “do the right thing” and come forward with any information.

“We spent 13 years together, and now four beautiful children have to live the rest of their life with NO FATHER and me with no partner.

“We just hope no more families have to go through this horror. Coming home from a family day out, our babies sitting in the back seat! This is our family home! Our family car! We could have all been buried.

”What makes any of this okay?! What if it was your family?”

Supplied According to police 26-year-old Hori George was a “young father”.

A police spokesperson said they knew the Nissan Teana the offender fled in travelled in convoy with two other vehicles before it was set on fire on Aranui Rd and burnt out.

The two other cars, a Silver SsangYong Rexton and a Silver Subaru Legacy Station Wagon, had been identified and recovered by police.

“Police would like to speak to anyone that saw these vehicles in the Aranui Rd and Gillespie’s Line area around the time of the murder, that has not yet been in touch.

“Mr Gage was ambushed by those responsible whilst sitting in the front seat of his car - he was vulnerable and unable to defend himself.

“Police are committed to holding those involved in this horrific crime accountable for their actions.”

Gage was originally from Waikato and was described as one of the “nicest” and “humblest” people, while others have remembered him as a “family man” who would be “forever loved and missed”.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 105, or online at police.govt.nz/use-105 using update report and reference file number 230806/2952.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.