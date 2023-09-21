Watchdog slams cops for 'appalling' treatment of 14-year-old girl in custody

The police watchdog have slammed police for their treatment of the girl while in custody.

The police watchdog has dubbed an incident in Christchurch where a 14-year-old girl was denied access to a change of clothes and a shower after urinating on and soiling herself as “appalling”.

According to an Independent Police Authority Report decision released on Thursday, the girl’s care whilst in custody was “inadequate”.

On July 27, 2022 at approximately 2.30am, the girl was driving a Toyota as part of a convoy of three stolen cars that police saw “driving dangerously” across Christchurch city, the report said.

An officer found the Toyota entering the Riccarton Mall McDonald’s carpark and parked his car behind it to block it in, but the girl rammed into the police car about three times, according to the IPCA.

The officer got out of his car and requested the girl to exit the car which she ignored; the car door was locked, so the officer used his baton to smash the driver’s window.

Another officer joined him, and they pulled the girl out through the window.

The girl urinated and soiled herself as police removed her from the Toyota. She also suffered a cut to her head, glass in her right eye and bruises on her body.

Police then arrested the girl and took her into custody.

Although they gave her access to a sink and wipes to clean herself and a change of clothes, they denied her request for a shower.

In doing so, the officer breached their policy for managing people in custody and acted inconsistently with Section 23 of the Bill of Rights Act, the IPCA said.

“The Authority found it appalling that she wasn’t given opportunity to shower.

“Since the incident police have taken proactive steps to ensure they have adequate clothing and have reminded custody staff of their obligations,” the IPCA concluded.

The IPCA noted that police’s use of force was justified “considering the dynamic circumstances surrounding her arrest”.

Canterbury Police said they accepted the IPCA’s findings and said it is “regrettable” the girl had not been given the opportunity to have a shower.

“A subsequent police investigation found that her custody evaluation was not completed to a satisfactory level.

“[The custody officer] and the Custody Supervisor have been spoken to and have taken onboard learnings from this incident,” a police spokesperson said.

The Christchurch custody suite has also “taken steps to ensure they are better able to meet the needs of detainees,” the spokesperson said.